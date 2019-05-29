Red Cross responds to devastated communities

Visit RedCross.org/SafeandWell or Safeandwell.org to search for a missing loved one. Residents impacted by the tornadoes can also visit the site to notify family and friends that they are safe.

DAYTON — Volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross are responding to Dayton and surrounding communities devastated by the May 27 tornadoes. The destructive storms have impacted communities in and around Dayton, Harrison and Butler Townships, Brookville, Trotwood, and Riverside.

By 3 a.m. May 28, five Red Cross shelters were set up to provide a safe place to stay, food, emotional support and health services to people displaced by the tornadoes. Those initial shelters were set up at:

• Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Rd., Brookville

• Morton Middle School, 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia

• First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek

• Trotwood High School, 4440 N. Union Rd., Trotwood

• Hoffman Methodist, 201 S. Main St., West Milton

At approximately, 7 a.m. the shelter at Trotwood High School was closed due to lack of power and relocated to Corinthian Baptist Church at 700 South James H. McGee Blvd. The residents at the Trotwood High School shelter were transported to the Corinthian Baptist Church via school buses.

Below is the list of shelter populations as of 8 a.m. May 28:

• Ridge Church — 40 people

• Morton Middle School — 37 people

• First Baptist Church/Kettering — 22 people

• Corinthian Baptist Church — 60 people

• Hoffman Methodist — 3 people

Another shelter was added by 6 p.m.:

• Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton

The Red Cross is always in need of volunteers, but training is required. The best way to volunteer to help with this, or subsequent disasters, is to sign up at redcross.org/volunteer.

During disasters such as these, many members of the community offer to donate goods to help those who have been displaced. Financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to the people who need it most, according to the Red Cross. It takes time and money to sort, store and distribute donated items, a press release said.

The American Red Cross Dayton Area Chapter is located at 370 W. First St., Dayton.

Those interested in helping can click, call or text to donate to those affected by disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

To search for a missing loved one, visit RedCross.org/SafeandWell or Safeandwell.org. Residents impacted by the tornadoes can also visit the site to notify family and friends that they are safe.