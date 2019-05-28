Greene County officials declare state of emergency

XENIA — Greene County Commissioners declared a state of emergency in Greene County 9 a.m. May 28 following a tornado in Beavercreek.

The tornado struck the City of Beavercreek May 27, causing significant property damage. Commissioners passed a resolution declaring the emergency to facilitate recovery.

The resolution states: “we hereby invoke those portions of the Ohio Revised Code which are applicable to the conditions … to be in full force and effect in Greene County for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for protection of the lives and property of the people of Greene County and the restoration of local government with a minimum of interruption.”

“We will now be able to call upon federal and state resources to help with the clean-up and repair efforts. Our hearts go out to all those who were affected and we are doing everything possible to help things get back to normal,” Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson told the Gazette via email.

Commissioners urged citizens to comply with necessary emergency measures and to cooperate with public officials and disaster service forces in executing emergency operations plans.