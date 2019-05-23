Cedar Cliff Falls shines

A boy looks out over Massie Creek.

Greene County Parks & Trails director Jon Dobney speaks about the park — “a best kept secret” — to a crowd of Cedarville residents during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

A hiker uses an overlook to peer out over the falls.

Cedarville University, county, and village officials cut the ribbon during the Indian Mound celebration.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Cedar Cliff Falls drew all eyes May 22 during the unveiling of the renovated Indian Mound Reserve in Cedarville. Greene County Parks & Trails crews replaced bathrooms and picnic tables, built new bridges and fencing and overlooks, constructed a new trail from Peterson Park to link all three areas of the reserve together, and more. Improvements to the 166-acre park — which features Massie Creek, a gorge, a log home and the Williamson Indian Mound — were made possible by the GCP&T levy.