Thanking local first responders

XENIA — Local first responders stopped by Greene Memorial Hospital April 30 for lunch in their honor.

This week is First Responder Appreciation Week.

Mental Health & Recovery Board (MHRB) of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties has been thanking first responders for their service with lunches, suicide prevention training, and sharing resources and information on Facebook: Mental Health Recovery Board.

Adriane Miller, assistant director of treatment, prevention and support for MHRB, said firefighters, police officers and paramedics had been constantly filing into the EMS room for lunch all afternoon.

“It’s about appreciation for our first responders,” Miller said. “It’s great that we have these people who go out every day and save lives.”

Miller said the lunch activities included giving out hand-written thank you notes from the coalition members and sharing a video from people in recovery who had been saved by first responders.

“It’s nice because they’re thanking them,” she said. “And they (first responders) get to see them doing better.”

