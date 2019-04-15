Fairborn High School student named top senior in Greene County

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn High School student has been named the top senior in Greene County and was recognized at the state-level.

Jessica Schnieder was selected by the Greene County Educational Service Center as the top senior in the county and has received the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. Seniors from every county in the state were recognized April 12 in Columbus. According to FHS Principal Amy Gayheart, Schneider plans to pursue pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of Dayton next year.

“Jessica has worked diligently on her academic studies during her four years at Fairborn High School, and she is a top student who involves herself in many extracurricular activities,” Gayheart said. “She truly is a role model for her peers. We are excited to see where her educational journey leads her.”

According to Fairborn City Schools, the Greene County Educational Services Center asks each public school in the district to submit one nominee from the schools to be considered for the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) Franklin B. Walter Award Recipient. The nominees are selected based upon ACT/SAT scores, academic grades during the high school career, school and community activities and awards as well as the student goal statement.

A press release by Fairborn City Schools said the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was created to honor Franklin B. Walter, a former Ohio state superintendent who served from March 1977 through August 1991, to recognize one top student from each Ohio county. In addition to receiving the state recognition, the Greene County recipient since 2005 also receives a staff scholarship of $1,000. According to FCS, the scholarship is funded thanks to donations from ESC staff members as well as proceeds gathered from the annual ESC Scholars Golf Scramble.

“It is a huge honor for Jessica to receive this award as a student at Fairborn High School, and it highlights the excellent academic and extra-curricular opportunities that are available to our students,” Gayheart said. “Since I’ve been in administration, we have not had another student receive the Franklin B. Walter award. We are so proud of her accomplishments.”

Submitted photo Jessica Schneider and Fairborn City School District Superintendent Gene Lolli. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_topsenior.jpg Submitted photo Jessica Schneider and Fairborn City School District Superintendent Gene Lolli.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.