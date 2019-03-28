Learn about digital marketing with us

XENIA — The Xenia Daily Gazette is hosting a free lunch 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at 1836 W. Park Square for those interested in learning about digital marketing opportunities with the newspaper.

The hour-long session will take participants through the basics and benefits of internet advertising. Participants will learn about some of the digital products the Gazette offers while having lunch in a relaxed environment, without a hard-sell sales meeting.

Other lunch and learn opportunities in Xenia are Tuesdays, May 14, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13.

Seating is limited. Interested business representatives can reserve their space by contacting Digital Marketing Manager Anna Jones, AIM Media Midwest, at 937-554-4775 or ajones@aimmediamidwest.com.