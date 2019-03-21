BOCC approves sales contract for property

XENIA — Greene County commissioners March 21 approved the sale of 15.5 acres of county-owned land in western Xenia for development.

Records show the property is located at the City of Xenia’s western gateway, adjacent to West Main Street (Old U.S. Rt. 35) and consists of three lots. Two lots sit between Greene Way Boulevard and West Main Street and the third lot is north of Greene Way Boulevard.

The county sought sealed bids and development proposals from firms in 2018 for purchase and development of the property, according to a City of Xenia press release. They received recommendation to accept a bid from BSM Development, LLC for purchase of the land for $825,000.

Per the sales contract, property development will also include an estimated $500,000 extension of Hospitality Drive that will bisect the site and provide access from West Main Street to Greene Way Boulevard.

County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said the board has been working with city officials for two years on this project.

“I’m really proud of the relationship that we’ve had and the cooperative spirit … ” Huddleson said. “I’m happy that the commissioners … [can] open up this county-owned property that was really non-productive, wooded ground, at a time when the west side of Xenia is seeing some additional growth.”

“I also echo your comments about the collaboration with the City of Xenia and two political subdivisions working together for the benefit of the county and for the city,” Commissioner Tom Koogler added.

After the purchase of the sale is finalized, work is expected to begin to clear the site for retail development, which may include a mix of retail services.

“The city nor the county wants to see the low-end retail [there] … not at the gateway to Xenia,” Huddleson said.