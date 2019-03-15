Dog of the week: Coralee

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Coralee, about 3 to 5 years old, is a shy girl who has never had that special bond with an owner. This tri-color Walker Coonhound needs someone to take the time and show her what it means to be loved. Coralee is spayed, has been vet-checked and is ready for adoption.