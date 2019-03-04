Fairborn to receive donated detectors

FAIRBORN — The Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union is once again donating carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments in the communities they serve. A total of 430 detectors will go out to several fire departments, including the Fairborn Fire Department.

This is the fourth consecutive year the credit union has donated the carbon monoxide detectors. Over the years, a total of 1,560 detectors have been donated as part of the credit union’s initiative to give back to the community through funds from the holiday skip-a-pay program. For each skip-a-pay fee received from their members during December and January, the credit union donates a carbon monoxide detector to the local fire departments to give out to their residents in need.

The credit union will deliver the carbon monoxide detectors this week and next week to the Fairborn Fire Department, in addition to the fire departments of Dayton, Bellbrook, Brookville, Butler Township, Harrison Township, Trotwood and Tipp City. The donation over the years totals to more than $21,000.

“We are excited to offer the detectors again this year. We hope this program continues to grow and we can help more and more fire departments help protect their residents in need,” said Shannon O’Neill, the Marketing Manager for Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union.

Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union was previously named Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union until October 2018. The credit union serves anyone that lives, works, worships or attends school in Montgomery, Greene and Miami County. The credit union serves firefighters and the people they protect.