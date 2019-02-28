City terminates fire chief

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Fire Chief Mike Riley is no longer serving the City of Fairborn.

Division Chief David Reichert is now serving as the acting fire chief and the city plans to hire a new division chief from within the organization.

City Manager Rob Anderson said he wishes to take the department in a “different direction” citing that “it was best for the department to move forward under different leadership and with a different voice,” according to press release by the City of Fairborn. Riley’s employment with the city officially ended Feb. 22.

Riley was eligible for compensation he earned through the date of his termination, as well as any accrued unused vacation hours.

The city agreed to pay Riley $17,849 minus tax deductions, or eight weeks of his base salary to be deposited in four equal bi-weekly installments on regular paydays for city employees. Riley will also be given a lump sum payment of $3,557, or family medical premiums for coverage for two months. Riley will be responsible for paying taxes he may owe as a result of the lump sum payment.

Riley, an Ohio Air National Guard veteran, was hired and appointed to an open firefighter position with the City of Fairborn in June 1997. He was promoted to fire lieutenant in 2003, battalion chief in 2004 and began serving the fire chief position Jan. 1, 2005. Riley’s most recent merit increase became effective in June 2018, in which he was earning an annual salary of $113,464.

“Chief Riley is a man of high moral character and impeccable ethics and we appreciate his service to the City of Fairborn,” Anderson said in the press release.

Riley https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/02/web1_mikeriley.jpg Riley

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.