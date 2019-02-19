FHS to present ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Music Department will present the musical ​”How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Fairborn High School Auditorium, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Tickets are $8 to $10 and can be purchased on the Fairborn City School District website, www.fairborn.k12.oh.us/. Door will open for the show at 6 p.m. each day of the performance. For more information, contact Director Karen Gorretta at ​kgorretta@fairborn.k12.oh.us ​ or 937-879-3611, ext. 5102.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” is a story about the triumph of the common man amid the buffoonery of big business. When a restless, creative and ambitious window washer named J. Pierrepont Finch happens upon a book entitled “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” he decides to begin his rise up the corporate ladder. With the book’s instructions and a dose of his own cleverness, Finch starts by landing a job in the mailroom at the World Wide Wicket Company, before quickly gaining promotions and outsmarting his scheming, sniveling rival, Frump, who also happens to be the boss’s nephew, until finally reaching the very top of the organization.

From the very beginning, Finch has had the love and support of Rosemary, a marriage-minded secretary who recognizes Finch’s potential, and finds his innocent demeanour endearing. But in his single-minded pursuit of the top job, Finch is in danger of discounting Rosemary’s love. In a moment of crisis, Finch’s manual to success can no longer help him: he must rely on his own wits, and ultimately, his heart, to save the day.

The standout score by Frank Loesser features such classics as the surreal and funny “Coffee Break,” the rousing “Brotherhood of Man,” and the melodious tongue-in-cheek ballad, “I Believe In You,” while the immensely clever book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1962 for Best Drama.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this amazing show to life here at Fairborn”, said Gorretta. “The set pieces, props and costumes are incredible, thanks to the help of some very talented staff members and parents. In addition, the cast is excellent. Come see this show and be transported back to the 1960’s business world.”

Cast members include: Michael Neff (Finch), Amanda Wilson (Rosemary), Alex Fahl (Bud Frump), Danny Curns (J.B. Biggley), Alicia Sylvester (Hedy LaRue), Madison Errett (Miss Jones) and Joe Fitzgerald (Bratt). The student stage manager is Vivianne Mellon; sound design by John Gorretta; pit orchestra preparation by John Gorretta and Aaron Campbell; set and stage design by Barb Skusa; costumes by Leann Errett; lighting design by Taylor Davis; accompanist is Amy Whitehill.