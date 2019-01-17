FAA meeting slated for Feb. 5

FAIBORN — The next Fairborn Art Association (FAA) will feature Ron Rollins, who will demonstrate his colorful, spontaneous art.

The meeting is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 5.

According to Rollins’s website, he was one of five Dayton-area artists with work featured in a traveling exhibition to mark the 50th anniversay of the Five Rivers MetroParks. His art has also been included on ThinkTV’s “The Art Show” as well as in Dayton arts journal “Mock Turtle Zine.”

Some of Rollins’s past shows are The Dayton Circus Sideshow; The Miamisburg Summer Arts Series Gallery; the Centerville Police Station Gallery; Visceral Gallery in Middletown; the Firelands Association for the Visual Arts in Oberlin, Ohio; the Kettering Christ Church Little Gallery; Antioch University Midwest; and members shows of the Dayton Visual Arts Center.

Rollins usually paints acrylic and/or pastel on canvas. He is influenced by the work of his mother, Barbara, a watercolor artist, and by abstract expressionists, such as Hans Hofmann, Jackson Pollock, Franz Kline and Joan Mitchell.

The Fairborn Art Association is located at the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave. Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing.