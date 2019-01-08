New year, same commission president

XENIA — The same Greene County commissioner will sit in the middle seat on the board this year, serving as president once again.

Commissioner Tom Koogler was re-elected president Jan. 8 at the board’s annual re-organizational meeting, while Commissioner Bob Glaser was elected vice president.

“I look forward to working with the other two commissioners as we continue to make Greene County a great place to work and play,” Koogler said after the meeting.

During the special morning session, Commissioner Dick Gould moved to vote Koogler as president. Glaser voted no; Koogler voted yes. All three voted Glaser as vice president.

The president of the board — traditionally seated in the middle — runs the weekly meetings. Glaser served as president in 2017 and Koogler in 2018. The commissioners usually rotate the spot annually, made official by vote. While it would have been Commissioner Alan Anderson’s turn in rotation, newly-elected Gould did not take the spot. The board agreed at a Jan. 3 work session that traditionally, the newly-elected commissioner does not assume presidency immediately.

The commissioners also set meeting times and dates for 2019, continuing the traditional 1 p.m. Thursday meeting time. When there are scheduling conflicts, meetings will be held 9 a.m. the prior Tuesday instead. Meetings are open to the public and videos of each meeting are posted on the board’s website.

No meetings will be held the day after a holiday. Three holidays will move regular meetings to 9 a.m. on the following Tuesdays: July 2, Nov. 26 and Dec. 31, with the possibility of no meeting the week of Christmas. Work sessions may be held after regular meetings.

When needed, public hearings will be held 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month or during a regular board meeting. Location will be determined per hearing.

The commissioners also decided which boards they will serve on this year. Koogler: Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and Solid Waste Policy Committee. Glaser: Emergency Management Advisory Committee, Microfilming Board, Montgomery/Greene County Local Emergency Response Council, County Commissioners Association of Ohio, and Dayton Development Coalition (alternate). Gould: Data Processing Board, Local Corrections Planning Board, Work Force Policy Board, Dayton Development Coalition and County Commissioners Association of Ohio (alternate). County Administrator Brandon Huddleson: Board of Revision, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Technical Advisory Committee, Family & Children First Council and Data Processing & Microfilming (alternate). Assistant County Administrator Lisa Hale: Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Technical Advisory Committee (alternate).

Commissioners are elected to serve four-year terms. Koogler’s and Glaser’s terms expire January 2021.

