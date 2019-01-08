Celebs battle to help homeless pets

KETTERING — Local Dayton celebrities will battle one another & public contestants in the annual Sync for SICSA lip sync battle. The competition takes place 6-8 P.M. Friday, Jan. 11 at Blind Bob’s in the Oregon District.

Living Dayton hosts Zac Pitts and Julia Palazzo take on Fox 45 in the Morning’s Gabrielle Payne and Elyse Coulter. Also joining the battle are ABC 22’s Greg Bobos and Nathan Edwards and Gem City Roller Derby’s Bustang Sally and Anna Lytical. Emceed by K99.1FM’s Frye Guy and the Rubi Girls’s Jacki O, this night is sure to be too much fun for contestants and audience alike.

Members of the public are encouraged to take on their local favorites by signing up to challenge them. The crowd favorites from each round will move up until the final Lightning Round, where the final winners will be chosen. Who will be the Sync for SICSA champion? Only one duo will emerge victorious.

However with that said, the real winners of the night will be homeless pets like 12 year old Maryland & her 7 pups that are now in a SICSA Foster home. It is our supporters and events like SYNC for SICSA that makes what we do possible.

To sign up to participate in Sync for SICSA, visit www.sicsa.org/syncduets, but hurry, only the first five pairs to sign up will be accepted. Not ready for the big stage? Then just come down to cheer on and vote your favorite team on to victory.