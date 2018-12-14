Globetrotter talks about bullying prevention

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Harlem Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green spoke to kids at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Child Development Center recently.

The Globetrotters are travelling to talk to kids about bullying as part of their ABCs of Bullying Prevention Program.

The program was designed with the National Campaign to Stop Violence and targets children ages 6-12 years old.

Hoops talked to the kids about teamwork and what it means to be a team and how to support their peers Dec. 4.

The idea of the visit is to give kids a chance to learn about bullying and how to prevent it in a fun and interactive way. Hoops taught kids important ways that they can support each other and stop bullying while showing them Basketball tricks.

Each participant was assigned a letter from the word “team” and asked to define a verb assigned to each letter. Hoops told kids why it is important to talk, empathize, ask questions, and mobilize when they witness bullying.

The Globetrotters are currently on tour and will be at the Wright State University Nutter Center Dec. 31. For tickets and information, call the Nutter Center Box Office as 937-775-3498 or visit the Globetrotter’s website at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.