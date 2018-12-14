Education Digest

Bishop named secretary

CINCINNATI — Mount St. Joseph University’s Lions-on-Line has named its club leaders for the 2018-19 academic year.

London Bishop of Fairborn was named secretary. Maesie Frauenknecht of Jamestown was named president and special events committee chair.

Lions on Line is an online literary collection of works by Mount St. Joseph University students and alumni. It is published twice yearly in the fall and spring semesters in cooperation with the Department of Liberal Arts.

Residents named to PKP

BATON ROUGE, La. — The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

The following Greene County residents at Wright State University were named to the society: Ryan Cespede, Nicolas Davis, Jason Dedek-Keeler, Lori Morris, of Beavercreek; Elillian Daugherty, Madeline Witzeman both of Bellbrook; Kimia Kiaei, Wais Mehrabi, Swaleh Ouma and Benjamin Wright of Fairborn.

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Brandenburg participates

FINDLAY — Kyla Brandenburg, of Fairborn recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theatre production of “Mother Hicks.” UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew. Brandenburg served as a props assistant.

PU graduate

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Devin G. Wilgus of Fairborn is a graduate of healthcare management with a bachelor of science degree.

Park University held its December 2018 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on Dec. 8 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo.

Conservation leaders finishing master’s studies

OXFORD — Having applied the tools of science, education and conservation to become leaders in conservation communities, graduate students in the Global Field Program (GFP) and Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) from Miami Unviersity’s Project Dragonfly finish their master’s studies.

Allison Steele of Fairborn is expected to conclude her master’s course of study in mid-December 2018 earning a master of arts in biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Breanna Smith of Fairborn is expected to conclude her master’s course of study in mid-December 2018 earning a Master of Arts in teaching degree in the biological Sciences from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) master’s in 2016, Steele has traveled to Borneo and has taken courses on the web from Miami University while also participating in unique learning experiences on Cleveland Metroparks Zoo grounds and in natural settings around Ohio. Steele is the Individual Giving Coordinator at the Humane Society of Summit County.

Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) master’s in 2016, Smith has taken courses on the web from Miami University while also participating in unique learning experiences on Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden grounds and in natural settings around Ohio. Smith is a teacher at Springfield High School.

The AIP master’s degree is a web-based master’s degree offered by Miami University with experiential learning and community engagement at affiliated AIP Master Institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, New York, Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.