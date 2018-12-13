FHS wins Seat Belt Challenge

Photo courtesy of WDTN

Fairborn High School has once again won the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition Seat Belt Challenge. According to Fairborn City School District officials, FHS was the only school out of the nine participating institutions to have 100 percent of its students buckled up. The Greene County Safe Communities Coalition is an entity of Greene County Public Health.

