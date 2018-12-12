FDH student serves DPYO

Submitted photos

Mary Jo Johnson, a junior at Fairborn High School, serves the 2018-201919 season as co-concert master to the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (DPYO).

The DPYO winter concert was held Dec. 9 at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Center downtown Dayton. The Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Reynolds, is one of the most established and successful youth orchestras in the nation. The December concert included the music of Bernstein and Dvorak.