Gene Lolli hired as FCS superintendent

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District Board of Education voted at the regular December meeting to promote Interim Superintendent Gene Lolli to superintendent.

Lolli takes the helm of the Fairborn City School District officially after serving as interim superintendent when Mark North resigned due to finding alternate employment. Lolli has served in a variety of leadership roles and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fairborn City Schools, according to a press release from the district.

Lolli’s career began in industry working for Armco Steel Corporation in Middletown and has 27 years of experience in the education field. He served as principal in both the Hudson City School District and Stow-Monroe Falls School District. Lolli later served as superintendent of Springboro Community Schools. He served as principal of Fairborn High School prior to working as the FCS director of business affairs and classified personnel.

As Lolli’s tenure begins, the Fairborn City School District is in the process of building two new elementary schools.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead this group of committed staff at a time when Fairborn is growing and there is positive momentum in both the schools and community,” Lolli said. “I look forward to serving the students and families in Fairborn and in partnering with the city to continue to help the community grow.”

Lolli’s contract began Dec. 1 and runs through July 31, 2022. In six months as interim superintendent, Lolli has led the district through strategic visioning which will roll out bold initiatives to improve instruction in January 2019, according to the press release.

“We are confident that the Fairborn City School District will continue to grow and improve with Mr. Lolli’s leadership,” Fairborn City Schools Board of Education President Andrew Wilson said. “He is committed to staff, students and the community.”