OPA offers leftover tips for turkey

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is sharing their signature turkey leftover recipes, created in partnership with top Ohio food bloggers. According to the National Turkey Federation, nearly 88 percent of Americans eat turkey during Thanksgiving, which adds up to about 736 million pounds of turkey.

“Each year, turkey is the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving feasts,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “However, for many Ohio families, the real celebration happens the day after Thanksgiving as leftovers begin.”

Make use of Thanksgiving leftovers with these signature recipes from the Ohio turkey experts:

– The pasta-bilities are endless with Ohio food blogger Foodtastic Mom’s protein-packed Turkey Carbonara.

– Have a breakfast fiesta with Creamy Honey-Lime Green Chili Turkey & Egg Enchiladas by Eazy Peazy Mealz! Turkey, eggs, green chili sauce, honey, lime and corn make this dish irresistible.

– Hearty and flavorful Turkey Hash with Bacon and Brussel Sprouts by Lemons for Lulu is an easy-to-make dish made perfect with leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

– Leftover turkey, cranberry mayo, fried egg and savory bacon make Leftover Thanksgiving Breakfast Sandwiches by NeighborFood a post-holiday breakfast individuals won’t be able to resist.

In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio turkey farmers are also highlighting the nutritional benefits of turkey. High in protein, naturally low in fat and available in a variety of cuts, turkey satisfies appetites while providing immune-boosting nutrients including iron, zinc and potassium. A three-ounce serving of boneless, skinless turkey breast contains 26 grams of protein, 1.8 grams of fat and zero grams of trans fat.

Ohio ranks ninth nationally in turkey production with more than 236 million pounds of turkey produced each year. In 2016, the value of turkey produced in Ohio was nearly $196 million. Ohio turkey farmers are committed to providing safe, affordable food for consumers and caring for their flocks and the environment during the holidays and all year-long.

For more information and additional recipes, visit www.ohioturkey.com or www.serveturkey.org.