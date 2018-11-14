Museum writing competition could result in scholarship

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Teenagers will have a unique opportunity to earn scholarship funds while learning about military aviation history through the National Museum of the United States Air Force’s Ninth Annual Air Force Heritage and History Writing Competition.

This year’s theme focuses on the fact that July 2019 marks 50 years since humans first walked upon any surface other than planet Earth. On July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong took that “giant leap” onto the surface of the moon.

The research questions for the competition are as follows: Provide a brief history of this monumental achievement. Then, discuss whether you believe the United States should return to supporting human spaceflight beyond Earth orbit or concentrate solely on robotic explorations. Use scholarly research to provide the rationale for your decision, including the opinions (both for and against) of noted scientists, engineers, government officials and other stakeholders in the field of space exploration.

The competition is open to the first 250 public, private school or homeschooled students between the ages of 13-18, giving them a chance to showcase their writing talents while vying for scholarship funds. Entries must be submitted via email by March 1, 2019. Local educators will determine the finalists, and those submissions will be sent on to national-level judges to decide on the three winners. The requirements for this writing competition meet Common Core curriculum English Language Arts writing standards for grades 6-12.

Scholarship award money is provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to the first place winner, $1,500 to the second place winner and $1,000 to the third place winner. A complete list of competition guidelines is available on the museum’s website at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Writing-Competition.