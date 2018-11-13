Rec provides activities for Airmen

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — With the winter season right around the corner activities hosted by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation are underway through the Recharge for Resiliency program for Airmen who like to do activities outdoors.

R4R was designed to help Airmen reacclimate to life at home and also include families in their reintegration. The program has three areas of focus, the Single Airman Programming Initiative (SAPI), RecOn and Deployed Affected Programming.

MyAirForceLife, an Air Force force support services resource, describes the components as:

SAPI – program that provides resources to foster a strong culture, mission and sense of community among single Airmen. Eligible Airmen are those who are single, relationship-wise or geographically separated from a spouse and are currently on active or reserve duty.

RecOn – program that provides resources for outdoor centric, high adrenaline and post deployment stress reduction. Activities include sky diving, four-wheel riding, rafting and soaring in a glider plane. Eligible Airmen are those who are currently on active or reserve duty assigned to Wright-Patt and their spouses and dependents.

Deployed Affected Programming – provides resources targeting deployed-affected and dependent-restricted Air Force installation assigned service members and their families providing relief from the challenges of deployment.

Additional information on the R4R program can be found at www.myairforcelife.com/R4R/.

Wright-Patt Outdoor Recreation is a one-stop shop for recreation equipment, such as tents, canoes, kayaks, grills, sports gear, campers, games and a host of other outdoor supplies.

November and December programs available to Airmen eligible under the R4R program as well as the larger base populace are:

Log Rolling (10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 and Dec. 15) – Modern sport with a colorful history. Log rolling is a fun aquatic sport that works on footwork, core strength and balance. This event will be held at the indoor pool inside the Dodge Gym. Each session will begin with a How-to-Log-Roll lesson. Open to all ages. Cost: Free

Backcountry Cooking (5-7 p.m. Dec. 6) – Learn the basics of backcountry cooking from quick and simple meals to gourmet backpacking meals. Use a variety of stoves to experience a full range of cooking styles. This is a hands-on class open to all base personnel. Cost: $15.

Holiday Movie Night at the Pool (7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14) – Hang out in the indoor pool and enjoy a classic holiday movie. Light snacks provided. Movie featured will be “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Cost: Free

Winter Prairie Hike (10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 15) – Celebrate Wright Brother’s Day by taking a short hike at Huffman Prairie to explore the native tallgrass prairie, once studied by Orville and Wilbur Wright. While hiking keep your eyes open for some short-eared owls that hunt the fields all winter long. Cost: Free

Holiday Bike Assembly (Nov 26 to Dec 21) – Need some help with your holiday gift? Outdoor Rec will assemble and store your kid’s bike until the holiday. Must pick up by Dec 21. Cost: Assembly plus storage $20. Just storage $10.

Visit Outdoor Recreation to sign up for all trips and programs. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and is located at 5265 Miller Drive in Area A.

More about Outdoor Recreation can be found at http://88thfss.com.outdoorrecreation.html or by calling 937-257-9889.