WSU hosting open house

FAIRBORN — Wright State University will hold a Graduate School Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 14, for those who are thinking about building, enhancing or changing their careers. The event will be held in the Student Union Apollo Room from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can learn about more than 140 certificate, master’s and doctoral programs and meet nationally distinguished faculty members. Information regarding financial aid will also be available.

The $40 Graduate School application fee will be waived for those who attend the open house.

Representatives from the following academic areas will be on hand to talk about their degree and certificate programs, as well as answer questions.

– Business

– Education and Human Services

– Engineering and Computer Science

– Liberal Arts

– Medicine

– Nursing and Health

– Psychology

– Science and Mathematics

Wright State offers a variety of master’s degree programs. Whether people are looking for a degree that is professionally based or research focused, Wright State has the right master’s program. In addition, some master’s degrees can be completed in as little as one year or completely online.

Graduate level certificate programs provide focused training in a specialized area and can typically be completed in one year or less. In addition, certificates are normally comprised of courses that can be used toward a degree later on and feature a simple application process.

Doctoral programs are built upon the foundation of a strong graduate faculty and growing research productivity, and are relevant to the needs of the greater Dayton area, while contributing to the intellectual capacity and economic advancement of Ohio.

Visit www.wright.edu/graduate-school to learn more and register.