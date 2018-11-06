Newspapers to cover election

XENIA — Greene County News — the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current — will be providing election result updates as they become available on the newspapers Facebook and Twitter pages as of press time.

To find the Facebook pages, search for the newspapers on the social media website or go to: Twitter – @_beavercreeknc, @xeniagazette, @fairbornherald; Facebook – @beavercreeknews, @XeniaGazette, @FairbornDailyHerald.

The newspapers will also provide election results in our print publications and on our websites as results become available as of press time.

The newspapers will have complete unofficial election results in the Thursday, Nov. 8 publications.

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voters can check their voting information including polling location through the Voter Search on the Secretary of State’s website at https://bit.ly/2I7ccNE.

Greene County Board of Elections (BOE) is located at 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia.

Visit www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections or contact 937-562-6170 for more information.

Tell us about your local voting experience. To share your voting story with us, please contact us at editor@xeniagazette.com.

