Tour aims to honor veterans

FAIRBORN — Approximately 50 local veterans and their families will be honored and given a tour of three local veteran memorials during the Veterans Day Champion Tour.

The Wright State University Veterans and Military Center, in partnership with Dodds Memorials, is presenting the event. It is hosted by Dr. Seth Gordon, director of the veterans and military center, and sponsored by Neil Fogarty, president of Dodds Memorials.

The event will take place 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 27.

Participants will initially meet at the Veteran and Military Center, 131 Allyn Hall, at the Wright State University Dayton Campus, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., to check in and eat a continental breakfast. Invocation and opening remarks are slated for 9 a.m.

Veterans will then be bused from the Wright State campus to the Ohio Korean and All Veterans Memorial, 130 Riverside Drive in Dayton, followed by the Veterans Memorial at Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive in Kettering. The final stop will be the Beavercreek Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N Fairfield Road.

Veterans and their families will be transported back by approximately 11-11:30 a.m. to the Wright State campus for a challenge coin presentation and closing remarks. The tour is expected to conclude at noon.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.