Museum hosting Plane Talks

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will commemorate Veterans Day by offering visitors a special opportunity to interact with more than 30 veterans who will be stationed at aircraft throughout the museum as part of the “Plane Talks” program 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.

Included among the veterans scheduled to be on-hand are a retired crew chief and flight nurse, as well as navigators, pilots and engineers who have flown on aircraft such as the AC-130, B-1, B-25, B-52, B-58, C-47, C-123, C-124, C-130, C-141, EC-121D; F-4, F-22, F-89, F-101, F-105, F-106A, H-43, KC-97, RF-101, SR-71, T-39, UH-1P and VC-137C (Air Force One).

In addition, a former museum curator will speak about the B-17 Flying Fortress exhibit, a retired Army paratrooper will offer insight into the B-29, a Navy electrician mate will discuss his experience with the P-61, and a former Missileer will discuss the capabilities of the museum’s collections of missiles.

Visitors are encouraged to ask questions and interact with these aviation experts, who will tell personal stories and offer first-hand knowledge about the aircraft and exhibits.

To see the complete list of veterans and their aircraft locations, visit http://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.