REACH Center coming along

Two residents are excited over the prospect of a new YMCA with a large pool.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The REACH Center on Progress Drive was open for hard hat tours Oct. 20. Visitors were able to see the building, which is a collaborative project with Clark State, Xenia, Kettering Health Network, the YMCA of Greater Dayton, Central State and the Adult Recreation and Services Center.


A little one adjusts his hat while viewing the building.


The REACH Center on Progress Drive was open for hard hat tours Oct. 20. Visitors were able to see the building, which is a collaborative project with Clark State, Xenia, Kettering Health Network, the YMCA of Greater Dayton, Central State and the Adult Recreation and Services Center.

A little one adjusts his hat while viewing the building.

