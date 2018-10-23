DeWine seeks restitution from home contractors

DAYTON — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced consumer protection lawsuits against two different home improvement contractors accused of failing to provide promised services to southwest Ohio consumers.

In one case, Cory Devor, doing business as ABC Construction, is accused of taking money for home repair, remodeling, or landscaping work that he either never provided or did in a shoddy manner. Five consumers have filed complaints against the company reporting total losses of over $31,000.

A second lawsuit accuses the owner of TJ Home Improvements, Jessica A. Creech, of violating Ohio consumer protection laws by failing to deliver promised home improvement services or providing shoddy, incomplete work after accepting payment from consumers. Reported losses total about $3,500 among four complaints filed against the company.

Both lawsuits were filed in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. In both cases, the Attorney General seeks reimbursement for consumers and an end to any violations of the state’s consumer protection laws.

“There are many home improvement contractors who do great work. Unfortunately, in these cases, we found that consumers paid for work they never received,” Attorney General DeWine said.

Attorney General DeWine encouraged consumers to research home improvement contractors carefully before making payments. Tips to avoid problems include:

– Check for complaints filed by other consumers, determine whether the business is properly registered with the Ohio Secretary of State, conduct internet searches, check court websites for legal action, and talk to past customers to learn about their experiences with a contractor.

– Get multiple estimates. For a large job, consider getting estimates from several different companies.

– Be wary of requests for large down payments. It’s reasonable for a contractor to require a down payment, but be skeptical if you’re asked to make a large down payment (such as half or more of the total cost) before any work begins. If possible, pay in increments as the work is completed.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.