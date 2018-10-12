Education Digest

Ferrell part of AU group

ASHLAND — Alyssa Ferrell of Spring Valley is a member of Young Life at Ashland University. Ferrell is majoring in integrated language arts. Ferrell is a 2015 graduate of Xenia High School.

Young Life centers on Jesus Christ, helping kids, building relationships, and cultivating leaders. Members extend their relationship with Christ outside of the Church by reaching out to local teenagers.

Kent graduates

KENT — Kent State University recently conferred degrees to Summer graduates during commencement exercises Aug. 18 in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on the Kent Campus. The university awarded 341 associate degrees, 733 bachelor’s degrees and 466 graduate degrees to students. Among those students was David M. Leitch of Xenia received a doctor of philopsophy in education, health and human services.

OWU presents findings

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University students shared the results of their summer science research projects Sept. 24 at the university’s 26th annual Patricia Belt Conrades Summer Science Research Symposium.

Diego Venegas Vargas of Fairborn presented “Neutrino Physics with Prospect Background Characterization at the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR),” mentored by Alfredo Galindo-Urribari of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Physics Division.

Smith in fall production

CEDARVILLE — Jeremy Smith of Cedarville is part of Cedarville University’s fall theatre production, “Fools.” Smith performed as Leon Tolchinsky, who has taken a job as a teacher in a beautiful Ukrainian village.

“This show is such a joy to be a part of,” said Smith, a senior Theatre major. “I get to watch my friends do the most ridiculous things and have to maintain a straight face while playing opposite them! People will appreciate this show as an opportunity to just laugh and forget about any stresses they may have for a couple short hours.”

Cedarville University’s theatre department presents “Fools,” by Neil Simon, now through Oct. 14 in the DeVries Theatre at the Stevens Student Center.

Morningstar accepted to UC

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted Alyssa Morningstar of Beavercreek for the upcoming academic year. Alyssa is a current student at Beavercreek High School, is welcomed into the UC Class of 2023.

