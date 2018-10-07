Historical society hosts WSU professor

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society presents Dr. Lance Greene, Professor of Anthropology, Wright State University 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Dr. Greene will present Archaeological and Historical Research at Old Osborn. During the summer 2018 WSU Archaeological Field School, Anthropology students and faculty worked with WPAFB and the

National Park Service (NPS) on a research project at Old Osborn. The students performed a large-scale surface collection of artifacts associated with the town. This collection of thousands of artifacts, dating from roughly 1850-1925, tells us a lot about individual families who lived in the town. They also worked with the NPS doing magnetometer and ground-penetrating radar studies of the site. Students continue to work with the artifact collection in the Anthropology lab on campus.

The project will enable researchers to describe in great detail the town that was abandoned after the Great Dayton Flood of 1913 and the construction of Huffman Dam. This program is free and open to the public.