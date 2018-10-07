Contest set for Teen Driver Safety Week

XENIA — Greene County Safe Communities and State Farm will once again be collaborating again for the 2018 Billboard Contest that will be held Oct. 21-2 in collaboration with National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Local teachers and students from three schools in Greene County will be participating this year.

The goal of this challenge is to raise awareness among high schoolers and their peers about teen driver safety. Students are given the opportunity to design their own public service announcement billboard that promotes a message surrounding teen driver safety.

A cash prize in the amount of $2,000 as part of the State Farm Billboard Contest in collaboration with Rick Kolmin, State Farm, in Xenia, and the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, part of Greene County Public Health, will be awarded to the winning students and teachers.

The winning billboards will be on display in Fairborn and Beavercreek, on the digital billboard of Wright State University Nutter Center, and various Lamar billboard signs during the week of Oct. 21-17. In addition, billboard contest partner Sign Dynamics in Dayton will create metal signs with each winning design that will be posted at the winning school exits.

Participating schools and teachers include: Bellbrook High School, teacher Michelle Fogertey, Cedarville High School, teachers Paula Hendrickson and Angela Yake and Greeneview High School, teacher Molly Beam.

Press conferences will be held at the participating schools to award prizes. Coalition members, law enforcement officers, students, and Village Officials will be on hand. Award dates are pending.

For questions or more informatione call Jillian Drew, Greene County Safe Communities Coordinator at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info.