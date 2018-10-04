WSU celebrating homecoming week

FAIRBORN —Wright State University is calling its Raiders “home” as the college is in the midst of celebrating its homecoming week Oct. 1-6.

The annual chili cook-off, golf cart parade, bonfire, trivia, casino night, alumni awards, social media vending machines and even soccer, baseball, club football and bowling are among the abundance of activities during Wright State University’s Homecoming Week.

“Homecoming Week is the perfect time to reconnect and rediscover Wright State as we celebrate generations of Raiders,” said Greg Scharer, executive director of alumni relations. “There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a current student, alumni, friend or family member.”

Hundreds of Wright State University students posted to Twitter and Instagram for free Raider gear last year during Homecoming Week. Good news: The popular social media-activated vending machine will be back. And there’s even more in store this year: the claw. Students can take their chances at operating a claw-type carnival game that dispenses Wright State merchandise.

The vending machines is available in the Student Union Atrium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5. Wright State’s social media team will assist students with the giveaway.

The vending machine has a touchscreen on the front that provides instructions to the user. To get a free item, the user is asked to post a message or photo on Twitter or Instagram, including a designated hashtag, from his or her smartphone. As soon as the post hits Twitter or Instagram, the screen on the machine changes to vending mode and dispenses a Wright State shirt or hat. The claw machine operates in a similar fashion, giving the user a free opportunity to play to win Wright State items, including plush and other branded merchandise.

Last year, many students posted photos of themselves standing in front of the vending machine, which helped create buzz about Homecoming and increased followers for Wright State’s social media accounts.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with one of our many successful graduates to create a memorable, social-driven experience for our campus community,” said Katie Halberg, Wright State’s director of social media. “It generates a lot of excitement during Homecoming Week.”

To follow the excitement online for this year’s Wright State Homecoming, follow the hashtag #WSUHC on Twitter and Instagram.

The free Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Oct. 6, in the Rinzler Student Sports Complex area is the anchor of Homecoming Weekend and includes live music from My Girl Friday, a chili cook-off, craft beer, DJ, food trucks, games and more. Attendees can get pumped up to cheer on the men’s soccer team immediately following.

Wright State will host the following activities in spirit of its homecoming week:

Thursday, Oct. 4

11 a.m.–3 p.m.: Social media-activated vending machines, Student Union Atrium

6:15 p.m.: Homecoming Golf Cart Parade, the Quad

7:15 p.m.: UAB Bonfire, Campus Rec Park, Lot 4

Friday, Oct. 5

11 a.m.: Wright Brothers Day, Student Union Atrium. For more information, visit wright.edu/events/wright-brothers-day

11 a.m.–2 p.m.: Social media-activated vending machines, Student Union Atrium

11:30 a.m.: Alumni Leader Awards Lunch (by invitation only), Endeavour Room, Student Union

5:30–7 p.m.: Organizational Leadership Launch, Atlantis Room, Student Union. Now in its fourth year, this event is an opportunity for Organizational Leadership alumni to reconnect and network with one another, as well as with faculty and current students. Register here.

6–8 p.m.: Alumni Achievement Awards (by invitation only), a night to honor and celebrate a select group of outstanding alumni.

7–10 p.m.: Trivia Night, Apollo Room, Student Union. Test your trivia knowledge against hundreds of fellow alumni, faculty, staff and students. Hosted by the College of Education and Human Services, this team-based trivia night will be a great time for everyone. Proceeds support student scholarships. Register here.

7 p.m.: Alumni Baseball Game, Nischwitz Stadium

8–10 p.m.: Pub Science, Rathskeller, Student Union. Enjoy a pint while learning about interesting topics taught by College of Science and Mathematics faculty.

8–11 p.m.: Casino Night, Union Market. The Student Union Market is transformed into a casino for the night. Try your luck at roulette, poker and blackjack. Open to all students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Saturday, Oct. 6

10 a.m.–noon: Legacy Scholarship Brunch (by invitation only). The annual brunch provides legacy scholarship alumni, donors and families the opportunity to hear about the impact their donations have on students.

Noon: Club Football vs. Ohio State, Rinzler Sports Complex.

Noon: RaiderGang Annual Golf Fundraiser, Heatherwoode Golf Club. Four-player scramble. Cost includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, dinner, two drink tickets, Wright State baseball polo and unlimited range use. For more information, visit bit.ly/wsubaseballgolf2018

3 p.m.: Women’s Soccer vs. UIC, Rinzler Sports Complex. Cheer on the women’s soccer team before live music kicks off the festival.

4:30–7 p.m.: Homecoming Festival, Rinzler Sports Complex parking lot. The anchor of Homecoming weekend — live music, a chili cook-off, craft beer, DJ, food trucks, games and more.

5 p.m.: Annual Chili Cook-off, Rinzler Sports Complex Parking Lot

7 p.m.: Men’s Soccer vs. UIC, Rinzler Sports Complex. Cheer on the men’s soccer team to a victory to round out Homecoming weekend.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Information courtesy of Wright State University.

