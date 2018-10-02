Ohio EPA issues permit for biosolids treatment facility

COLUMBUS — Ohio EPA issued a final permit-to-install today to Dovetail Energy LLC to improve its biosolids treatment facility in Bath Township.

The permit allows the company to add two new plug flow heat tanks that are 2,000 gallons each and a new 230,000-gallon feedstock tank at its 1156 Herr Road, Fairborn facility.

The new equipment will provide more treatment and produce exceptional quality (EQ) biosolids which are a higher quality product.

The facility treats biosolids from municipal wastewater treatment plants, hog manure and other approved feedstocks in an anaerobic biodigester. Electricity is generated from the gas that is produced during the digesting process. The solids produced by the treatment process are land applied as a soil amendment for local farm fields.

Ohio EPA hosted a public meeting and accepted public comments about the permit application in March. After additional Ohio EPA review and to address public concerns, the company revised its permit application. Changes include updating the dimensions of the existing biosolids storage tank and removing a proposed 1.7-million-gallon digester expansion and backup generator from the project.

The final permit and written response to public comments are available online.

Appeals generally must be filed within 30 days of issuing a final action; therefore, anyone considering filing an appeal should contact ERAC at 614-466-8950 for more information.