Nauer receives national leadership honor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valerie Nauer, managing partner of the LongHorn Steakhouse in Beavercreek, has been presented with the company’s “People Leader” award.

She is one of just six managing partners selected this year from the more than 500 LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants in North America, making this a truly outstanding honor.

Presented annually, this award recognizes managing partners who have served as mentors and consistently demonstrated a passion for helping LongHorn managers and team members grow within the company. Honorees are also selected for embodying LongHorn’s core values, setting clear expectations and being committed to training and developing team members.

“Valerie sets the standard for excellence in leadership and truly deserves our ‘People Leader’ award,” said Michael Eggars, Senior Vice President for LongHorn Steakhouse. “She displays an unmatched commitment to cultivating a strong, enthusiastic team.”

LongHorn Steakhouse’s culture is rooted in the incredible people that work in its restaurants, and this award is part of ongoing efforts to recognize extraordinary individuals for hard work and making an impact.

Visit Valerie and her team at the Beavercreek LongHorn Steakhouse at 2710 Towne Drive. To find out more information about becoming part of the LongHorn team, visit LongHornSteakhouse.com/Careers.