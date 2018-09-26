Raiders team visits WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Wright State University Raider hockey team, led by Coach Robert J. Kirchner III hosted a military appreciation night Sept. 22 against the Akron Zips.

The event was held at the National Trails, Park & Recreation District Springfield Chiller Ice Rink. All military members and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base civilians received a $1 discount on adult tickets fees. With this discount, military and civilian members received a ticket for $4.

After the first period, there was a presentation in which Lt. Col. Karen Kramer of the Medical Center enlisted new service members into the military through the Delayed Entry Program.

“This game served as a great opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for the great military members we have,” said Christopher Tate Bowen, WSU Mass Communication major and vice president of Wright State Hockey.

On Sept. 6, the Wright State Hockey team participated in a team building exercise with a three- hour tour of Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

The WSU Raiders boarded a C-17 and talked with the crew about their worldwide missions.

The team also visited the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base working dogs and their handlers for a demonstration in the compound yard.

The tour’s third stop was the Rapid Development Integration Facility, where a small group of employees can design, layout and produce hard-to-find parts with a quick turnaround which saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in the last eight years.

The hockey team’s last visit was with the 711th Human Performance Wing where they were able to participate in some computer-generated athletic activities to measure performance.