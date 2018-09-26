Community Roots grows 82 pounds of produce

XENIA — Greene County Community Roots Coalition gave back 82 pounds of produce to the community this season.

The coalition hosted its last educational session of the series at Lexington Park Sept. 5. Local community members and families that had helped with the garden received the produce.

Community Roots is a partnership between Greene County Public Health, the City of Xenia, Central State University Extension, Ohio State University Extension Office, Greene CATS, Beavercreek Parks and Recreation, and Fairborn Parks and Recreation.

According to Greene County Public Health officials, a critical barrier to healthy lifestyles in Xenia and other communities across Greene County is food insecurity. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. According to an article from the Journal of Nutrition, most adults living in food insecure households report being unable to afford balanced meals. Studies show that food insecurities can also lead to adverse health effects for both adults and children, including chronic illness, along with developmental and mental health problems.

The Community Roots Coalition is also working on increasing physical activity in local communities. A display at the Fairborn Library focuses on fitness tips.

For more information on Community Roots, contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or jdrew@gcph.info. For more information about Greene County Public Health, call 937-374-5600 or visit the website at www.gcph.info.