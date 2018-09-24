Barb Slone | Greene County News US Air Force Museum commenorated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Pilots performed precision flying in the skies above the museum and participate in a mock shoot down of an enemy aircraft, with aircraft launching from and landing on the field behind the museum.
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson and the National Museum of the US Air Force commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I Sept. 22-23.
The World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous featured vintage reproduction full-scale and 7/8-scale aircraft, such as the Nieuport, SE-5 and Fokker Drive I triplane.
The event also included period re-enactors in a war encampment setting; era automobiles on display and participating in a parade, flying exhibitions by WWI radio-controlled aircraft; guest speakers and a collector’s show for WWI items.
Additional popular hands-on activities include Buckeye Gamers in Flight’s WWI giant board game, “Wings of Glory,” which provides participants with a better understanding of the war in Europe and the number of countries involved, and Aces Over Wright Field’s aircraft computer simulators for those who want the experience of flying a WWI aircraft.
According to WWI Dawn Patrol Rendezvous public address announcer and the author of “THE STAND: The Final Flight of Lt. Frank Luke, Jr.,” Stephen Skinner, the event will provide the best chance in a lifetime to experience the sights, sounds and smells of WWI aviation.
