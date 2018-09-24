Leland featured at FAA October meeting

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association (FAA) meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 features Nita Leland.

Leland is the author of the recently released bestseller “Exploring Color Workshop: 30th Anniversary Edition, Confident Color, The New Creative Artist,” and “New Creative Collage Techniques.” As well she is a featured artist in four art-instruction DVDs published by North Light Books or artistsnetwork.com.

Leland began her art career in watercolor and has been teaching classes and workshops in color, collage and creativity throughout the United States and Canada for more than 40 years. She currently teaches at the Enrichment Center in Dayton.

Leland helps watercolor artists understand paint and how colors work in mixtures, how to create vibrant color expression using triads to enhance your artwork, and how to use the seven contrasts of color to improve artwork.

Leland is also conducting a three-day “Color Clinic” at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 2, 3, and 4 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery. Attendees will learn about paint characteristics, organizing your palette and more. Visit www.fairbornart.org for additional information and a registration form.

The Fairborn Art Association is located at the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave. Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing. Visit Lelands’s website at www.nitaleland.com and blog at nitaleland.blogspot.com.