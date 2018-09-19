Test your well Sept. 27

XENIA — Greene County Public Health is hosting the 12th annual Greene County Test Your Well Water & Soil event 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in the Assembly Hall.

The public is invited to bring in a well water sample for nitrate, nitrite, and iron screening. Confidential results will be provided at no cost.

Free arsenic and lead testing for the first 70 households will be available. Additional bacteria test kits will be available for $20 each (cash or check only) at this event and vendors will be on hand to answer well water questions.

In addition, a limited supply of free soil test kits for the lawn will be available, one per household.

For more information on this event, residents can call 937-372-4478, extension 8123.

GCPH joins the National Ground Water Association (NGWA) in encouraging county residents to protect public health and the environment, which began with Protect Your Groundwater Day Sept. 4.

In Ohio, 1,949,000 residents rely on individual household water wells while another 2,780,965 residents rely on public water supplies that use groundwater in all or part, GCPH reported.

“For household water well owners, how they manage their well systems and property can make a difference in their water quality. People who do not use household wells also can make a difference in groundwater quality, for instance, by how they store, use, and dispose of hazardous household substances, or how well they maintain their sewage treatment systems,” GCPH officials said in a release.

GCPH encourages citizens to ACT: Acknowledge the issue, Consider how it applies to you, then Take action.

Here are some action steps individuals can take courtesy of GCPH and NGWA:

1. Acknowledge the causes of preventable groundwater contamination

Everyone:

-There are hazardous substances common to households.

-Most household water use occurs in a few areas around the home.

If you own a water well:

-Wellheads should be a safe distance from potential contamination.

-Sewage treatment system malfunctions can pollute groundwater.

-Poorly constructed or maintained wells can facilitate contamination.

-Improperly abandoned or sealed wells can lead to groundwater contamination.

2. Consider which apply to you

Everyone:

-What specific hazardous substances are in and around your home?

-Where do you and your family use the most water?

If you own a water well:

-Is your wellhead a safe distance from possible contamination?

-Is your well/sewage treatment system due for an inspection?

-Are there any abandoned wells on your property?

3. Take action to prevent groundwater contamination

Everyone:

When it comes to water conservation:

-Modify your water use

-Install a water-saving device.

When it comes to hazardous household substances:

-Store them properly in a secure place.

-Use them according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

-Dispose of them safely.

-Do not flush prescription or over-the-counter medications down the toilet.

If you own a water well:

-Move possible contamination sources a safe distance from the wellhead

-Get current on your sewage treatment system inspection and cleaning

-Get an annual water well system inspection and take a water sample.

-Properly decommission any abandoned wells using a registered water system contractor.

For additional information, please visit http://wellowner.org/pygwd/