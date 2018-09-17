Posted on by

Runners take off

,

Runners had to be at the starting line near 7 a.m.

Runners had to be at the starting line near 7 a.m.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.


Runners had to be at the starting line near 7 a.m.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.

Runners had to be at the starting line near 7 a.m.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_afmara20183.jpgRunners had to be at the starting line near 7 a.m.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_afmara20181.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_afmara20182.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Approximately 12,000 individuals participated Sept. 15 in the Air Force Marathon. Wheeled participants took off first, followed by runners.