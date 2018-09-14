Cars to fill downtown during annual event

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn’s 28th Annual Downtown Fairborn Car Show will fill the downtown with a variety of unique cars and trucks 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 16.

The event features 140 trophies and plaques to be awarded and features DJ Dick “Hot Dog” Ryan. Registration for participation takes place 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and costs $15.

The Fairborn Car Show will include a wide range of hotrods, classic, custom and antique cars from different eras will line the downtown streets. The event will benefit Circle of Victory and is sponsored by AutoZone. It is hosted by the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Participants can pick up registration forms in advance at the chamber office or Foy’s Variety Store. The cost includes a T-shirt, goodie bags for the first 250 registrants and an opportunity to win one of the awarded plaques and trophies. Last year’s event drew more than 320 cars.

Highlighting the 3:30 p.m. awards ceremony will be the presentation of the 6-foot-tall Children’s Hospital Award selected by youngsters from the medical center. Additional top selections include the Mayor’s, Merchant’s, Chamber’s, Fairborn Schools Superintendent’s and WPAFB Commander’s Award. The “Best of Awards” will be presented for Original, Rod, Pro Street, Muscle, Paint, Engine, Motorcycle, Rat Rod, Truck and Late Model Car.

Operation Fairborn Cares will be conducting its annual “Heels For Heroes” fundraiser at 1 p.m. Sign-in for the event begins 12:30 p.m. in conjunction with the car show. The one-block race features men racing in high heels and women wearing combat boots. Those interested in participating should contact Clint Allen or 937-974-7806 or Dan Kirkpatrick 937- 673-4178.

For additional information about the event visit the show’s Facebook page by searching for Fairborn Car Show or call the Chamber of Commerce office at 937-878-3191.