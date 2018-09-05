NASCAR driver making local stop

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will visit the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Friday, Sept. 7.

The Air Force is in its 18th year of sponsorship in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and has partnered with Richard Petty Motorsports for 10 consecutive seasons. Wallace drives the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports and is in his rookie year.

“The combination of Bubba Wallace and the iconic No. 43 provides a continuing sponsorship opportunity that reflects our Air Force core values and has a positive impact on generating public awareness about the US Air Force, our people and our mission,” said Timothy Hanson, Air Force Recruiting Service Strategic Marketing Division chief, in an Air Force news release.

“I’m proud to join the men and women of the Air Force and represent them on and off the track,” Wallace said in the release. “I’m also looking forward to meeting the next wave of Airmen and play my part to engage, inspire and bring awareness to the unique opportunities which lie within our United States Air Force.”

During his visit, Wallace will meet with Airmen, tour the only Department of Defense-owned human-rated centrifuge and receive presentations at the Applied Neuroscience Lab and the Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training (STRONG) Lab.