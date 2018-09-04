A fun-filled family day

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.