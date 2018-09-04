Posted on by

A fun-filled family day

,

Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_DSC07457_ne2018938297661.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_DSC06273_ne20189382848215.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_DSC07417_ne20189382854629.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_DSC07446_ne2018938290905.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, hosted a special family day during the holiday weekend. Udders & Putters miniature golf, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Wagon Ride on the Farm.