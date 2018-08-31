Kids at play

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Community Library hosted story time Aug. 31, inviting local children to the library for a story and play time.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Community Library hosted story time Aug. 31, inviting local children to the library for a story and play time.

Local children dove right into the toy bins and enjoyed making new friends.

Local children dove right into the toy bins and enjoyed making new friends.