Fairborn celebrates sweet corn

Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn celebrated the closing of the summer season with its annual Sweet Corn Festival Aug. 18-19.

The event invited citizens to Community Park for sweet corn, chicken, fresh-cut watermelon, family-friendly activities, arts and crafts booths, a corn-eating contest and more.


