WPAFB bowling center reopens

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — A ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 13 marked the grand re-opening of the Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Following the ceremony, the bowling center offered an afternoon of free bowling and food. To mark the occasion, anyone who stopped by was eligible to win door prizes, giveaways and chances to win 88th Force Support Squadron gift cards. The prizes included bowling ball packages, free bowling passes, group party vouchers and more.

The renovations at Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling, Bldg. 1221, Kittyhawk Center, include an innovative appearance with a new look and feel, and has a cutting-edge bowling entertainment system.

“The Bowling Center’s three-month transformation has totally changed the center’s appearance and the overall bowling experience,” said Eric Mrenak, general manager of Kittyhawk Lanes. “This revolutionary new system rivals all bowling facilities in the area.”

The new bowling entertainment system is automated and calculates the scores for the patron. It is more than just a scoring system because it is interactive and the only one of its kind within a 400-mile radius. The progressive system allows bowlers to enjoy different environments and themed backgrounds with approximately 400,000 graphics and scoring grids with more than 1,000 animations.

“The animation and graphics are awesome,” said Mrenak. “It offers games such as Hot Shot, Chance, Mad Games and more. The centers entertainment system is open to all patrons and also comes equipped with kid friendly games to play.”

The reconstruction and renovations have changed the center’s overall appearance. The center has been completely repainted, and all areas have been newly carpeted. The furniture has been replaced with new designs, with new couches and chairs for bowlers to have a more comfortable and relaxing experience.

“There are stunning vinyl photographs of the Wright brothers on several walls. The photos came from the national archives and were donated to the facility by Wright State University,” Mrenak said. “The center has gone through a complete transformation.”

The bowling center is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on all federal holidays.

For more information about the Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center call 937-257-8220.