Fairborn schools upgraded

FAIRBORN — Students heading back to Fairborn City Schools Wednesday, Aug. 22 will be the first to experience a number of capital improvement projects undertaken by the district over the summer season.

“We’ve been doing lots of different projects in the building with capital improvement money which was a product of the bond issue when we ran for the bond issue for the new schools,” Fairborn High School Principal Amy Gayheart said. “They had some capital improvement money built in.”

Fairborn High School received upgrades to its auditorium, including new LED lighting installed along the theatre seating area as well as 65 new spotlights installed on the stage. Interim Superintendent Gene Lolli highlighted that he is excited about the lighting upgrades because now when the high school presents a play, they will no longer have to rent equipment.

“Those are career fields we can expose our kids to,” Gayheart said, emphasizing that the upgrades will allow students to learn a new skill they can take with them beyond their high school career. “Not all of them are going to go to college so they need to be able to see those technical fields because there are good jobs in those fields.”

Fairborn High School additionally received upgrades to its gym bleachers, as well as its heating and air system. Some of the exterior doors at the high school were also replaced and school officials are discussing upgrades to the school’s camera system to ensure additional security on campus.

“I feel much more confident that the building is entirely secure,” Gayheart said.

Baker Middle School students will walk on brand new tiles in two of its wings. Lolli highlighted that the district is aiming to upgrade the remaining hallways next summer so that all flooring at Baker Middle School will match.

Construction of the new Fairborn Primary School building is still underway. Lolli said water lines are being installed at the site and soon the foundation will be poured. In the meantime, playground equipment was moved to the opposite side of the parking lot compared to its original location. The water tower overlooking Fairborn Primary School was also painted over the summer with the Fairborn City Schools skyhawk in spirit of the district.

Technology access was improved across the entire district, including new Internet wiring. Google Chromebooks at Fairborn City Schools now have a ratio of two students to one laptop among the pupil population.

The pavement at the transportation/maintenance garage was also upgraded. According to a Facebook post by Fairborn City Schools, the lot was last repaved 13 years ago. Potholes, cracks and puddles are now eliminated.

The first day of school for the 2018-2019 year is Wednesday, Aug. 22 for students.

