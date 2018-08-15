Food distribution event to help those in need

FAIRBORN — CareSource and the Foodbank are hosting a mass food distribution for people in need of food assistance in Greene County. The organizations will be distributing fresh fruits, vegetables and other items to individuals who qualify for food assistance.

It is slated for 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway. The event is open to the public.

The CareSource Foundation and the Foodbank held three mass food distributions last year in the Dayton area and provided more than 232,000 pounds of fresh food to 7,600 individuals and families in Preble, Greene and Montgomery counties.

There are 21,720 individuals in Greene County alone who do not know where their next meal is coming from, according to The Foodbank.

“The CareSource Foundation is thrilled to once again be partnering with The Foodbank to provide much needed food to our community. This mass food distribution will provide fresh fruits and vegetables to individuals and families facing food insecurity,” said Cathy Ponitz, vice president of the CareSource Foundation. “The Foodbank provides vital resources to many of our 1.8 million members, and we are proud to be partner with this organization to further our mission of improving our members’ health and well-being.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. It offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans. CareSource serves more than 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.