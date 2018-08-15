WPAFB launching Incident Review Board

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Tom Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, met with area first responders and Congressman Michael Turner Aug. 15 to personally notify them of his decision to launch an Incident Review Board to examine all aspects of the Aug. 2 incident that occurred at Wright-Patterson Medical Center.

During the meeting, Sherman briefed the attendees on the methodology and expectations of the IRB, which will focus on a holistic review of multiple aspects of the overall response to the incident, including but not limited to:

– Developing a definitive timeline of events leading up to the incident;

– Evaluating the effectiveness of Command and Control and Incident Command procedures;

– Reviewing Mutual Aid procedures and response;

– Evaluating adequacy of exercise control procedures;

– Analyzing current “lock down” procedures to include facility sweeps/clearing;

– Developing management recommendations and lessons learned.

The board’s review is separate and independent of the investigation into the discharge of a weapon during the incident, which is being conducted by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Releasable findings of the AFOSI investigation will be incorporated into the final IRB report. An executive summary of the board’s findings will be prepared for release after the board completes their review and report.

There is no definitive timeline for completion of the IRB or its report.

“The IRB will be afforded the necessary amount of time to address all the areas under their mandate,” said Sherman.