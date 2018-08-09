August brings up child support awareness

XENIA — August is Child Support Awareness Month in Greene County.

Greene County Commissioners presented a resolution Aug. 2, acknowledging that children need positive emotional and financial support from both parents to help them reach their full potential.

According to officials at Greene County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA), a division of Job and Family Services, Ohio’s child support program impacts more children than any other public program in Ohio except education. One in three children, or one million children, are affected by Ohio’s child support program. Child support in Ohio is one of the most cost-effective programs around. Reportedly, the state’s child support program collects $6.51 for every dollar expended, which is higher than the national average. For every $4 expended on child support, $5 is saved in other programs. Child support collections lower poverty by 25 percent.

CSEA serves nearly 15,000 children and collects over $27 million per year. The agency works closely with the Greene County prosecuting attorney, juvenile court, domestic relations court, and the clerk of courts to meet the requirements of the child support program. Greene County is the most cost-effective CSEA in the state, collecting $19.04 for every dollar expended.

CSEA provides many important services, which include establishing paternity and support orders, collecting child support for families, and enforcing court orders and health insurance coverage.

“It makes a difference when children receive the love and support of both parents,” said Beth Rubin, director of Job and Family Services.

“We want to see children thrive, and child support is a positive way for parents to work together,” added Monica Talkington, CSEA division administrator.